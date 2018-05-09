Kittens rescued from engine, bumper of Florida police car

OCOEE, Fla. - Two kittens were rescued from underneath a detective’s car in Ocoee, Florida, on Monday morning.
“These adorable kittens were recovered safely from the engine by our City personnel,” a post on the Ocoee Police Department’s Facebook page said.
Once they are old enough, the cats will be available for adoption through Orange County Animal Services.
“This is a great reminder to spay or neuter your pets,” the department posted.
