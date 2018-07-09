Lamborghini bursts into flames at Missouri gas station

KIRKWOOD, Mo. - A Lamborghini caught fire Sunday at a gas station in Missouri, and the dramatic images that a bystander captured have gone viral on social media.
Parker Gelber was paying for gas at a Mobil station in Kirkwood when what he described on his Facebook page as a "massive fireball" occurred. Gelber said everyone inside the gas station fled to safety on the other side of the road. The onlookers called 911 and once emergency officials arrived, a bystander approached and said he had captured photos and video of the incident, Gelber said. The witness said a person tried to drive off with a gas nozzle still in their car and as the hose was pulled, the pump sprayed fuel onto the Lamborghini's engine bay, at which point it instantly ignited, according to Gelber's account.
The fire was quickly extinguished. No one was in the vehicle at the time of the incident, and no injuries were reported, WFAA reported.
