Las Vegas shooting survivors from California announce engagement

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    A California couple who survived the mass shooting in Las Vegas last October has announced their engagement, KNBC reported.

    Mykenzie Lane, 22, and Brandon Helmick, 21, were in attendance at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on Oct. 1, 2017, when a gunman opened fire, killing 58 people and wounding hundreds.

    Lane was hit by a bullet, but was saved from further injury when Helmick used his body to shield her, KNBC reported. Lane was wounded in her left foot, The Orange County Register reported.

    The couple has been dating for three years, and Helmick proposed on Friday.

    The wedding date is set for Aug. 3, KNBC reported.

