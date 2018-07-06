0 Lawsuit claims Michigan teacher severed tip of child's finger when slamming door

DETROIT - A Michigan family is suing the Detroit Public Schools Community District, claiming a frustrated teacher who slammed a door that severed part of their son’s middle finger was never disciplined for his actions, WDIV reported.

>> Read more trending news

According to the suit, filed in Wayne County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Jason Brandom Jr., 7, had the tip of his finger severed when his teacher at Henderson Academy, Terri Smith, slammed a door on his hand, the Detroit News reported.

According to the boy’s mother, Camilla Barnes, she received a call from Henderson Academy on Oct. 10, 2017. Brandom had been kicked out of class by his first grade teacher and forced to sit on the floor, WDIV reported. When the boy tried to go back into the classroom, Smith slammed the door, severing the tip of his middle finger, according to court documents.

Barnes told WDIV she received a call from the school and was told, "Something happened with your child. You may have to take him to the hospital.”

"The nurse hands me a bag and says, 'You might want to take this with you when you go to the emergency,'" Barnes told the television station.

Barnes used a ride-sharing service to take her son to the hospital. When they got to the emergency room, Barnes said she discovered the severity of Jason’s injury.

"When they unwrapped it and I saw the bone sticking out, I was like, 'Oh, my God, his finger is gone,'" Barnes told WDIV.

The family is seeking unspecified damages, saying that Jason had two surgeries and suffered pain, mental anguish, anxiety and humiliation, according to court documents.

School district spokeswoman Chrystal Wilson told the News that the district does not comment on pending litigation.

"You shouldn't be slamming doors, if you're that frustrated. You shouldn't even be dealing with kids, if you're that frustrated, because this is the product: my son now has an amputated finger," Barnes told WDIV.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.