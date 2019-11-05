0 Mormon family slaying: At least 9 members of LeBaron family killed in Mexico

MEXICO CITY -

At least nine family members believed to be U.S. citizens are dead after gunfire erupted Monday in northern Mexico, according to Mexican officials and relatives of the victims.

>> Read more trending news

Relatives told Reuters the people slain belonged to the LeBaron family and were members of a break-away Mormon church that settled decades earlier in northern Mexico. The country's security secretary, Alfonso Durazo, said the victims included at least three women and six children.

Update 9 a.m. EDT Nov. 5: President Donald Trump offered Mexico help battling drug cartels in a series of tweets Tuesday after Mexican officials confirmed at least nine family members had been killed in an attack by cartel gunman.

"If Mexico needs or requests help in cleaning out these monsters, the United States stands ready, willing & able to get involved and do the job quickly and effectively," Trump wrote in the tweets. "This is the time for Mexico, with the help of the United States, to wage WAR on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth."

A wonderful family and friends from Utah got caught between two vicious drug cartels, who were shooting at each other, with the result being many great American people killed, including young children, and some missing. If Mexico needs or requests help in cleaning out these..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2019 ....monsters, the United States stands ready, willing & able to get involved and do the job quickly and effectively. The great new President of Mexico has made this a big issue, but the cartels have become so large and powerful that you sometimes need an army to defeat an army! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2019 This is the time for Mexico, with the help of the United States, to wage WAR on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth. We merely await a call from your great new president! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2019

Update 8:50 a.m. EDT Nov. 5: Mexican officials confirmed Tuesday that at least 3 women and 6 children have been killed in an attack by cartel gunmen in northern Mexico, according to The Associated Press.

Members of the LeBaron family previously told Reuters that nine relatives were killed in the attack, which happened Monday on a dirt road between the states of Chihuahua and Sonora. The victims belonged to a break-away Mormon community which settled decades earlier in northern Mexico, Reuters reported.

Security Secretary Alfonso Durazo said Tuesday the gunmen may have mistaken the group's large SUVs for rival gangs. He said six children were wounded in the attack, and five have been transferred to hospitals in Phoenix, Arizona.

Original report: According to The Associated Press, Rhonita Maria LeBaron and her four children, including 6-month-old twins, of Mexico's Sonora state, were in one of three vehicles traveling from the Mormon community of La Mora when they were killed in an attack by possible members of a drug cartel, family member Julian LeBaron said.

A second family member, Jhon LeBaron, said two other women, including his aunt, also died in the attack, the AP reported. Six children survived, he claimed.

One "burned-out" vehicle was found with human remains – presumably those of Rhonita LeBaron and her children – inside, an unnamed relative told the AP. The other two vehicles are still missing, according to the news agency.

The border states of Sonora and neighboring Chihuahua said they were investigating the incident but did not specify how many people were killed or missing, Reuters reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.