  LeBron James Los Angeles mural defaced

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Apparently not everyone is happy that LeBron James is joining the Los Angeles Lakers. Fans of King James put up a King of LA mural, but a fan of the team offered $300 to someone who would destroy it, Sports Illustrated reported.

    An unidentified person took the person who put up the bounty, only identified as Lakers Fanbase, up on the offer, according to SI.

    Photos of the graffiti-covered mural hit social media, saying “a LeBron-hating Laker fanatic put out a contract to get this mural of #LeBronJames vandalized today in California. Dude need to get extra security around town. The hate is real,” according to Bleacher Report.

    The graffiti included “we don’t want you” and 3-6 referring to James’ record in the NBA finals, according to Bleacher Report.

    The mural was fixed shortly after the vandalism, CBS Sports reported.

    FILE PHOTO LeBron James plays 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 8, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. James recently decided to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers and move to the Los Angeles Lakers.
    Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

