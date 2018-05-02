Lion's attack on safari park owner caught on camera

A grisly lion attack was caught on camera. Warning: It may be too intense for some to see.
The owner of Marakele Animal Sanctuary in South Africa had gone into the lion enclosure Saturday to investigate a smell, The Sun reported.
That’s when Mike Hodge, the park’s 72-year-old owner, was knocked down by Shamba and dragged through the enclosure, The Times reported.
Shamba had been distracted by another park worker as Hodge walked through the area, but spotted the man and charged him, smashing him against his truck’s door before grabbing him and dragging him toward undergrowth, The Times reported.
It paused briefly, before flipping Hodge and dragging him farther into the covering.
Rangers were able to eventually reach Hodge to rescue him after the lion was shot and killed, The Times reported.
Hodge’s wife, Chrissy, told Newsweek that her husband, who was airlifted to a Johannesburg hospital, suffered a broken jaw and had several cuts, but is recovering.
Family members have told multiple media outlets that they are “devastated” by Shamba’s death, whom Hodge had raised from a cub.
