Longest nonstop flight ready to take off

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    What’s the longest nonstop flight you’ve been on? Maybe a five-hour trip between Los Angeles and Hawaii? Or maybe it’s a flight between New York and London that’s more than 7 hours.

    Whatever the time is, the trips have nothing on Singapore’s newest flight.

    Thanks to the Airbus A350-900ULR that’s being produced, the airline is planning on offering a nonstop flight between New York and Singapore that will last nearly 20 hours in the air, CNN reported.

    The ultra long-range plane had its first test flight Monday with a nearly five-hour round-trip from an assembly plant in Toulouse, France.

     

    Singapore Airlines ordered seven of the new planes that replace the A340-500 that the airlines grounded in 2013, CNN reported.

    The plane offers high ceilings and LED lighting and promises low noise level, CNN reported.

