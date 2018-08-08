Longtime prosecuting attorney ousted by Ferguson councilman

Longtime St. Louis County prosecutor Robert McCulloch’s 28-year run came to a surprising end Tuesday when newcomer Wesley Bell, a Ferguson city councilman, cinched a victory.
Bell, 43, promised to change the criminal justice system after McCulloch’s handling of the Ferguson case.
CONFIRMED: Wesley Bell declares victory.— Chris Davis (@ChrisDavisMMJ) August 8, 2018
McCulloch, 67, who had more fundraising and experience, faced his first challenger in Bell, a two-time Ferguson city councilman, since protests erupted in 2014 after the death of Michael Brown, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Previously, McCulloch had only been challenged in three other races, according to the Post-Dispatch.
"People say, ‘Well you shocked the world.’ No. We shocked the world," Bell told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "Out of tragedy, comes opportunity. ... I'm a product of that evolution."
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}