0 Lowe's donates new lawnmower to boy robbed at lemonade stand

UNION COUNTY, N.C - Deputies still are looking for a teenager who they said robbed a 9-year-old's lemonade stand at gunpoint over the weekend.

"I opened the box, he grabbed it, pushed the gun at me and ran away," victim Mark David said.

David, who runs the neighborhood lemonade stand in the traffic circle at the St. Johns community's front entrance, was robbed on Saturday, police said.

Neighbors said the child has bounced back after the crime though and set up his lemonade stand again on Sunday.

WSOC learned the boy was saving his money to buy a lawnmower. Mooresville-based Lowe's heard about the story and donated a new-pony model riding lawnmower to him.

“It's pretty cool what you're trying to do at such a young age, and tell you what, it's pretty awesome to be a part of it," Lowe’s store manager Chris Beatty said.

This is 9 year old Mark David... He runs a mowing business and a lemonade stand in Union Co. Yesterday he was robbed at gunpoint point in his neighborhood while selling, today... @Lowes came by with a big surprise. Find out what at 5 on @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/Moe1XrinUm — Corey Gensler (@CoreyWSOC9) August 6, 2018

Since that terrifying crime, people across the country have contacted WSOC and the Sheriff’s Office wanting to help David.

He now plans to use the money he’d saved to invest in his business.

David and his family plan to thank all of their neighbors for their support with cookies and lemonade at the neighborhood pool on Wednesday.

