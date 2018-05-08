Madonna sings ‘Like A Prayer' in surprise Met Gala performance

NEW YORK - Although her Jean Paul Gaultier gown and black veil got attention on the red carpet, Madonna really stole the show at the 2018 Met Gala with a surprise performance.
Vogue reported that the singer did the Met Gala exhibit, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” justice by performing her song “Like A Prayer.”
The symbolism didn’t stop there. Madge, who changed into a dark purple monastic cloak, walked on stage to church bells to sing the 1989 single, later transitioning into Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.” At one point in the performance, she removed the cloak to reveal a white dress with a corset.
Watch scenes from Madonna’s Met Gala performance in the video below.
