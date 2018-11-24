Man arrested after firing BB gun outside 'Fiddler on the Roof' production

PITTSBURGH - A Pennsylvania man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly firing a BB gun in a crowded area outside a theater featuring a production of “Fiddler on the Roof” in downtown Pittsburgh.
Police said Andre Freeman, 29, of Homewood, was outside the Benedum Center around 7:15 p.m. when he fired multiple times.
A security guard for the theater was able to tackle Freeman and hold him until police could arrive.
A performance of “Fiddler on the Roof” with the same cast earlier this month was halted in Baltimore after a man inside the theater began shouting Nazi slogans.
Freeman is charged with causing or risking a catastrophe, disorderly conduct, discharging a firearm or airgun, carrying a facsimile of a firearm and simple assault.
The Benedum Center and all properties owned by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust have increased security, including adding metal detectors and restricting items that can be brought inside to shows.
“The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is committed to providing a space for a wide range of opinions and ideas. We will not, however, tolerate violence of any kind – be it physical, threats, or hate speech," a statement from the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust said.
