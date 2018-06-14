  • Man at Walmart pulled down 8-year-old girl's pants, exposed himself, father says

    SHELTON, Wash. - A father is describing the moment a man grabbed his 8-year-old daughter and pulled her pants down in front of him inside of a Walmart in Shelton, Washington, last week. 

    The incident happened Friday morning

    The father told KIRO Radio's “Ron and Don Show” that he was with his two daughters when a man came out of nowhere and hugged one of his daughters from the back

    “He then put her on the ground and that’s when I started moving and went after him to push him off,” he told KIRO Radio. “He was much bigger than I was. He ended up removing my daughter’s pants and underpants. That’s when I went into really crazy mode and was able to somehow push him off.”

    The father then said the man exposed himself. 

    After the father screamed, a group of people surrounded the suspect until police arrived. 

    The suspect was arrested at the store

