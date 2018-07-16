Man charged with peeking at girl, 12, at New Hampshire outlet mall dressing room

TILTON, N.H. - A Massachusetts man was arrested and charged for looking at a 12-year-old girl over the wall of a dressing room at a store in a New Hampshire outlet mall, WMUR reported.
Police in Tilton were called to the Tanger Outlet Mall after Eric Muldowney, 30, of Somerville, Massachusetts, was accused of climbing up a wall to look at the girl, who was changing, WMUR reported.
The girl’s mother confronted Muldowney and attempted to prevent him from leaving, but he pushed the woman away and fled in a red Toyota that had a Rhode Island license plate, police said.
A police officer near I-93 saw a vehicle matching that description and pulled it over. He arrested Muldowney, who was charged with violation of privacy and simple assault, WMUR reported.
Muldowney was released on a $6,000 personal recognizance bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 20, the television station reported.
