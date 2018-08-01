Man drags sofa on to subway platform, onto train

NEW YORK CITY - Well that’s one way to make sure you have a seat on the New York City subway.
An unidentified man dragged a couch, yes a leather couch, onto the platform, then onto the subway train.
It happened at Union Square, Monday afternoon, WNBC reported.
The unusual seating arrangement of course was posted to social media.
One rider said that it took the man about six minutes to get his sofa onto the train, delaying other riders, WNBC reported.
The man then proceeded to take a seat on the couch.
The man was apparently seen dragging the couch on Sixth Avenue before the subway adventure, The New York Post reported.
