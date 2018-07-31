0 Man hit with steel bar during road-rage fight now in intensive care

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - A man is in intensive care after he was hit in the head with a steel bar during a road-rage incident Sunday on a highway in Spalding County, Georgia, according to WSB-TV.

Travis Abbott, his wife Cora, their three children and Cora’s mother were traveling south on U.S. 41 to see their new home in Zebulon when a driver in a silver Honda Civic nearly ran them off the road near Atlanta Motor Speedway, WSB reported.

Cora Abbott said her husband caught up to the driver and said, “Man, what are you doing? I got my kids in the car.”

That’s when the driver followed the family for miles, demanding they to pull over, the news station reported.

They pulled into an auto parts store parking lot, where the men allegedly fought.

Cora Abbott said the that the other driver pulled out a steel reinforcing bar from his car and hit her husband in the head.

“I don't know how this man is sleeping at night,” Shay Abbott, Travis’ daughter, told WSB. “It takes a real monster to hit somebody with something that heavy.”

The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver. The man is described as 6 feet and in his mid-30s. He was last seen driving a silver Honda Civic that had an Alabama plate with a flag on it.

