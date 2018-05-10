0 Man jumps into lake to rescue deer

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A man in Texas didn’t worry about getting hurt when a deer was in need of rescuing.

It all happened on Sunday, and the water rescue was caught on video.

The man, who was identified only by his first name, Patrick, didn’t hesitate when he had to help the struggling deer, KHOU reported.

>> Read more trending news

Police said that getting a call that a deer was in the water is not unusual because there are retaining walls that help prevent erosion at the lake but also prevent the animals from easily getting out.

Montgomery County Lake Patrol said they’ve pulled not only deer, but also dogs, and a cow from Lake Conroe, KHOU reported.

Patrick, however, jumped into the water to help get the deer back to dry land.

Police warn that it could be dangerous trying to help a wild animal.

“They could kick you, cut you, hurt you. I mean, it would be a bad thing,” Lt. Timothy Cade told KHOU.

Once the deer was back on land, it appeared shaky, but looked to be OK after its ordeal, KTRK reported.

A deer rests after it was rescued from a Texas lake. Montgomery County Pct. 1 Constable

© 2018 Cox Media Group.