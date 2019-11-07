Man loses 176 pounds, achieves dream of becoming police officer

A Virginia police recruit achieved his goal to get on the force after losing 176 pounds.
At his heaviest, Romar Lyle weighed a little more than 400 pounds, a size that would preclude him from serving in law enforcement.
He decided in late 2015/early 2016 that he never wanted to go back to wearing a size 54 waist.
"I tried applying to places, but I had to work on getting my run times down and getting my weight down," Lyle told WTVR. "By the second year, I lost about 130 pounds. Then I came to the academy. With hard training and hard work, I've lost another 34 pounds."
Last week, Lyle was one of 20 other cadets who graduated from basic recruitment class. He starts work soon at the Richmond Police Department's 3rd Precinct, WTVR reported.
"It was one of the most challenging things I have ever had to do but it has taught me so many life skills and valuable lessons that I will carry for the rest of my life," Lyle said in a statement. "I wake up every day smiling because when I think back on all the things I have done to get here; it reminds me that anything is possible."
Lyle still has another 24 pounds to lose to meet his goal.
