Man must live in treatment facility for 31 years after Dairy Queen restroom attack

    By: Steve Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A Hall County man convicted of simple battery involving a woman in a Dairy Queen restroom was sentenced to 31 years of probation, according to court records

    Demetrius Miguel Render, 45, will serve the term in a residential treatment facility, according to the sentence handed down March 21.

    Render was convicted in September of false imprisonment and attempted rape, which was amended to simple battery.

    Police said he lured the victim into a restroom of the restaurant on Green Street in Gainesville and held her against her will.

    Render will begin serving his sentence within 30 days and will be subject to constant monitoring and search. If his assigned facility closes during the 31-year term, Render will be assigned to a new one by the court.

