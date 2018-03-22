0 Man says he was kicked off flight over business logo on his shirt

ATLANTA - He makes a living with his skateboard and his brand, but this month Justin Mallory said that’s exactly what got him in trouble.

Mallory claims he was kicked off a flight out of Atlanta because of his business logo on his shirt which features guns.

“I was flabbergasted. I was taken aback,” Mallory said.

The professional skateboarder said he was kicked off a Frontier Airlines flight because of the logo.

“The shirt is just a graphic,” Mallory told Wilfon.

>> Read more trending news

He said the airline said the shirt made another passenger uncomfortable.

Mallory’s lawyer, Mawuli Davis, calls it discrimination.

“The shirt, some would say he’s dressed in a hip-hop fashion, and he’s African-American. Those three things may have all contributed to the discrimination and profiling against him,” Davis said.

Frontier Airlines tells a much different story.

In a statement to WSB, the airline indicated Mallory’s shirt and race had nothing to do with it.

Frontier said Mallory “became argumentative prior to boarding when asked to check a skateboard. The passenger boarded the aircraft and continued to exhibit disruptive behavior.”

“That’s totally false,” Mallory told Wilfon.

Because he was kicked off the flight, Mallory said he missed a skateboarding trade show where he planned to promote his brand.

Instead, he said it got him in trouble.

“It was a terrible situation. It was embarrassing. I don’t want to see it happen to anyone else. I wouldn’t wish it on someone,” Mallory said.

Mallory and his lawyer told Wilfon they are considering a lawsuit.

A professional skateboarder says this shirt got him kicked off a Frontier flight out of Atlanta. Tonight, we’ve received a statement from the airline as well. Hear from both sides, at 11. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/Ptu2fnAkhV — Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) March 22, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.