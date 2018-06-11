Man shot at Georgia mansion of former NFL player

A 23-year-old man was shot in the stomach late Sunday at the suburban Atlanta home of a former NFL player.
The man was found with a gunshot wound around 11:15 p.m. Sunday when officers responded to a call. The home belongs to Eddie Drummond, according to Fulton County tax records.
Drummond was a wide receiver who played several seasons for the Detroit Lions, ending his career after the 2007 season with the Kansas City Chiefs.
He is known for hosting lavish celebrity pool parties at an undisclosed location described in previous event listings as the NFL Mansion.
Drummond recently promoted his April 28 birthday party at the mansion, for which tickets were as high as $260.
The man who was shot was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His condition was unknown Monday morning.
“No further information in reference to this incident will be released at this time,” South Fulton police Detective Partrena Smith said.
