Man steals Little Debbie snack truck, eats nothing, police say

ELMIRA, N.Y. - A man apparently wasn’t hungry when he stole a Little Debbie snack truck and drove it to visit family and friends, police said.
Investigators said Joseph Tocco took the truck around 12:20 p.m. Monday from a loading dock while it was making deliveries. He was stopped about 20 minutes later by authorities.
Police said Tocco told them he had taken the truck so he could go to visit family and friends. Investigators said it appeared that none of the snacks were missing.
Tocco was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property.
