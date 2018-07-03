  • Man tries to light cigarette with blowtorch, accidentally sets house on fire: report

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    OKLAHOMA CITY -

    Two people were injured Tuesday afternoon after a man tried to light a cigarette with a blowtorch and accidentally set a home on fire, fire officials in Oklahoma City told KOCO.

    Firefighters were called Tuesday afternoon to a reported blaze near Southwest 23rd Street and Kentucky Avenue, according to KOCO. Officials told the news station that the front room of the home was burned, causing damage to about 25 percent of the home.

    Firefighters put out the flames. Two people who were inside the home when the fire started suffered from smoke inhalation, KOCO reported, but they were expected to recover.

