Man uses paddleboard to make commute to Manhattan

NEW YORK - A man who didn’t want to pay tolls to make a morning meeting in Manhattan grabbed his briefcase and crossed the Hudson River on his paddleboard.
Struggling comedian Scott Holt managed to stay dry in his suit and dress shoes and was early to his meeting Thursday after paddling through strong winds and choppy water for about 30 minutes, according to the New York Post.
“I was trying to meet a manager to represent me to be a comedian, but that meeting didn’t go as well as the commute,” Holt told the Post. “So I’m still on the market for a manager.”
Holt is not ruling out future commutes across the Hudson by paddleboard.
“I made it there dry,” he said.
