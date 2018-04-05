Man using lighter to kill bugs accidentally sets house on fire, displaces 10, officials say

MIAMISBURG, Ohio - Ten people, including six children, were displaced early Thursday when an Ohio man caught his house on fire as he attempted to kill insects with a lighter, officials said.
Fire officials said the Miamisburg man inadvertently caught some fabric on fire, which then spread, when he was trying to kill the insects. It’s unknown what type of bugs the man was attempting to exterminate.
Crews were dispatched to the fire in the 500 block of Montgomery Street in Miamisburg around 12:30 a.m. and reported visible smoke and flames upon arrival.
The fire caused $20,000 in damages. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.
Two dogs were also displaced. No injuries were reported.
