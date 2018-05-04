  • Man with cane stealthily trips suspect running from police

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    COLUMBUS, Ohio - A man standing out front of a library tripped a suspect fleeing from police, allowing officers to catch up and arrest him, police said. 

    The man, only identified as “Bill,” was at the library April 3 with his granddaughter. While he was waiting outside to leave, he heard sirens and saw a man running from a group of police officers, according to Columbus Division of Police

    “I saw who you guys were chasing and I could see he was holding something in his waistband but he had a pretty good lead,” Bill told police. “So I got in his way to slow him down.”

    Video of the takedown, shows Bill balancing himself with his cane while extending his back leg just as the suspect passes by. 

    Police quickly grabbed the suspect, 18, who had a Glock 9mm handgun with an extended 29-round clip, according to officials.

    “I just felt as a citizen of this town I had a responsibility to act,” Bill said. “I think people are supposed to help.

