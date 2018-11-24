Man writes $1K checks to each student, staff member at wildfire-ravaged Paradise High School

SAN DIEGO - A man in California is making a generous, heartfelt gesture to help those ravaged by wildfires in the state.
Bob Wilson, 89, is writing $1,000 checks for 980 students and 105 staff members at Paradise High School, NBCLA reported. The total amount donated will top $1 million.
The Paradise community has been ravaged by the Camp Fire, which has claimed 84 lives and burned more than 150,000 acres, NBCLA reported.
Wilson has no ties to the Paradise community, but fondly remembers his high school days. He also remembers a time when his community helped him after a fire at a restaurant he owned, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported. Wilson said the money is being offered with no strings attached. He just hopes to lift the spirits of a struggling community.
Wilson plans to hand out the checks Tuesday at Paradise High School.
