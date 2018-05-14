  • Man's phone charger catches fire in SUV, burning vehicle 'completely'

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    A Minnesota man’s phone charger caught fire while he drove along an interstate highway Friday, enveloping his SUV in flames, the Star Tribune reported.

    Trevor Susla, 21, was driving his Nissan Xterra on I-94 in central North Dakota, according to the state Highway Patrol. He told authorities that he saw flames from his phone charger in the center console of his sport utility vehicle.

    Susla pulled his vehicle to a highway shoulder and got out, the Star Tribune reported. Firefighters arriving on the scene put out the fire, but not before the SUV was “burned completely,” according to a statement from troopers.

    Susla was not injured, the Star Tribune reported. 

