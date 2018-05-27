  • Maryland rain-soaked, flash floods wash out Ellicott City

    ELLICOTT CITY, Md. - Heavy rains soaking much of Maryland have led to flash flooding in parts of the state.

    Main Street in Ellicott City, which is just outside of Baltimore, was filled with rushing brown floodwater Sunday afternoon. 

    A flash flood emergency was issued for Howard County at 4:40 p.m.

    The city was still recovering from a devastating 2016 flood that left two people dead. 

    Gov. Larry Hogan has issued a state of emergency and urged residents in flash flood warning areas to seek higher ground.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

