0 Masked gunmen, woman force their way into family's home

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a woman and two masked men who forced their way into a house and pointed guns at children.

The family who lives in the home in the Vinings Estate community in Cobb County said they were tricked into opening the door Sunday night.

Home surveillance video showed the woman at the front door claiming there’s an emergency.

The mother told WSBTV she and her boyfriend have no idea who the people were. She thought somebody needed help.

“Man, you know who I am. Stop playing with me. You know who I am. Stop playing with me,” the woman is seen on video saying. “’T’ already knows I’m pregnant. He already knows what’s going on. He’s supposed to be giving me money for the abortion.”

But “T” wasn’t home; he spoke to the woman with the doorbell app on his phone. His girlfriend was inside with her kids.

“I’m like fighting trying to get her out of the door. And it was too late. I see two men with masks and guns and everything. Push their way through,” said the girlfriend, who didn’t want to be identified.

The surveillance video didn’t show what happened inside the home but it recorded the commotion.

“Where’s the money at?” a man’s voice is heard on video.

A minute later, the two masked men with guns leave the house. There was a car waiting near the driveway.

“They pointed the guns at both of our heads,” the girlfriend said.

The victim said she and her kids escaped through the garage and ran for their lives.

“When we were in the backyard, we heard like gunshots, so I don’t know if they were shooting at us. Or shooting in the air,” the victim said. “I was just ducking, hoping my son wouldn’t get shot.”

The victim said the suspects made off with a $2 bill.

The couple claimed they don't know the woman in the video but Smyrna police said it's not clear yet if this was random or if there's a connection.

The victims are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. They’re asking the public to call Smyrna police with tips.

