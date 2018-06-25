  • Massachusetts chemical leak sends at least 29 people to hospitals

    By: Boston25News.com

    Updated:

    SALEM, Mass. - Dozens of people were sickened after a chemical leak late Sunday at a Peabody plant in Salem, Massachusetts.

    It was the second call to Thermal Circuits that firefighters received Sunday, and it wasn’t immediately clear if the business would reopen Monday morning. 

    That will depend on whether investigators and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) officials give the OK that it’s safe to return.

    The concern stems from what appears to be two chemical leaks Sunday.

    Salem firefighters got a call around 3:30 p.m. Sunday for what they said was a chlorine leak.

    The building was evacuated as firefighters and hazmat teams checked everything out.

    The leak was said to be under control around 4 p.m., but it wasn’t until 8:30 p.m. that the cleanup finished.

    >> Read more trending news 

    When the next shift was allowed to go back inside, several employees said they started having trouble breathing, felt nauseous and had trouble with consciousness.

    Officials said 29 people were treated at area hospitals.

    A hygienist and a chemist were scheduled to check things out Monday morning.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Massachusetts chemical leak sends at least 29 people to hospitals

  • Headline Goes Here

    5-year-old girl hit by truck, killed at SeaWorld San Antonio

  • Headline Goes Here

    Paris Jackson comments on grandfather Joe Jackson's health, says he did…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Couple has celebrated each wedding anniversary at Burger King for 50 years

  • Headline Goes Here

    Thief fails three-point-turn, flees after he can't get truck out of driveway