0 Massachusetts woman attacked while in Dunkin' Donuts drive-thru

WORCESTER, Mass. - A 31-year-old Massachusetts woman was in her car at a Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru lane Wednesday when she was allegedly assaulted by a couple, police said.

>> Read more trending news

According to a press release from Worcester Police, when Denise Jacobson stepped out of the vehicle to tell the couple to stop hitting her car, a male swung an umbrella at her chin. A female then began to punch Jacobson in the head, police said.

Jacobson called Worcester police after getting back into her car and driving to a safe enough distance from where the attack happened. Worcester EMS arrived at the scene and took her to a nearby hospital to get treated.

This woman tells me she was attacked by a couple with an umbrella after going through this Dunkin Donuts drive thru! She now has 4 stitches on her chin and a black eye. The suspects police are now searching for.. at 4:15PM! @boston25 #Worcester pic.twitter.com/hvgekPGzGM — Litsa Pappas (@LitsaPappas) May 3, 2018

A female was assaulted by a male and female while the victim sat in her car at drive thru at Dunkin Donuts. https://t.co/uZL4UBVKaZ — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) May 3, 2018

Jacobson said she was in the emergency room for nine hours after the attack and needed four stitches.

"I just feel like I got hit by a car today, my face feels all sore and swollen and my neck hurts," said Jacobson, who also has a black eye.

"I kept trying to catch the umbrella for some reason as a reaction, but I couldn’t do it because he was swinging it too fast," Jacobson said.

The suspects have not been found, police said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.