0 Mattress Firm hiring ‘Snoozetern' to test out mattresses, sleep, post to social media

HOUSTON - Mattress Firm is hiring an intern, called a “Snoozetern” who will get paid to sleep.

The mattress retail chain announced the internship Thursday.

Responsibilities for the Snoozetern include testing out beds and doing written and video reviews for Mattress Firm’s social platforms and MattressFirm.com. The intern will also create regular video content about their snoozetern experience on social media.

“We are excited to hire our first ever Snoozetern,” Scott Thaler, chief marketing officer, said in a statement. Thursday. “It’s not every day that an intern is hired to sleep on the job, but that’s just one of many perks.”

The paid internship is a 20-hour per week commitment from Aug. 15 to Nov. 15, but the intern’s specific hourly schedule will be determined based on availability during the week. The candidate must be 18 years old and “passionate about sleep and comfort,” eager to meet new people and talk to them about sleep, and interested in exposure to different sleep positions, textures and surfaces.

The internship will be at Mattress Firm’s Houston headquarters, but there will be opportunities to visit local stores.

“In addition to bed testing, the Snoozetern will use our in-house content studio and the latest social tools to build integrated content campaigns as our very own sleep-fluencer,” Thaler said. “These campaigns will be designed to give consumers a preview of our new products, answers to real-time questions, a sneak peek into our company culture at BEDQuarters and introductions to the employees that obsess over finding the right bed for you. The Snoozetern will give consumers behind-the-scenes access to only the dreamiest interviews and several surprising locations that you will have to see to believe.”

To apply, applicants have to make a 60-second-long video showing why they would be the best person for the job and upload it to YouTube, then send the URL and other information to Mattress Firm on its Snoozetern page.

Candidates should be creative and able to edit short videos with software like Animoto, iMovie, Adobe Spark or Final Cut Pro.

The top five candidates will be invited to an in-person interview in Houston and the top three candidates will have their video published on Instagram for the public to vote on.

After votes and other factors are considered, the Snoozetern will be notified by Aug. 10.

More information, including entry tips, is at MattressFirm.com.

