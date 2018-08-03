0 McDonald's salad cyclosporiasis outbreak: Nearly 400 people reported sick

More than 100 additional cases of cyclospora infection have been reported by federal health officials Thursday related to McDonald’s salads.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement Thursday that the total number of confirmed illnesses from the parasite outbreak is now 395.

“As of August 2, 2018, a total of 395 laboratory-confirmed cases of Cyclospora infection were reported in people who consumed salads from McDonald’s restaurants; the cases were reported by 15 states,” the statement said.

The 15 reporting states as of Aug. 2 are Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota, Montana, North Dakota, Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida and Missouri.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 16 people have been hospitalized and those who reported illness range in age from 14 to 91 years old. The Connecticut, Tennessee and Virginia cases bought salads while traveling in Illinois, and the Florida case bought a salad while traveling in Kentucky.

The outbreak was first reported in May. In July, the departments of public health in Illinois and Iowa were investigating some McDonald’s locations after people became ill after eating their salads.

In July, more states reported an outbreak. At the time, McDonald’s said in a statement that it decided to voluntarily stop selling salads at affected restaurants in Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota, Montana, North Dakota, Kentucky, West Virginia and Missouri.

The FDA said it completed an analysis of Fresh Express salad mix containing romaine lettuce and carrots, which had been distributed to McDonald’s, on July 26. Cyclospora was found in the sample and Fresh Express was informed.

Symptoms of cyclospora infection include diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps/pain, bloating, increased gas, nausea and fatigue. The FDA recommends those who have symptoms contact their health provider.

