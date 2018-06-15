McDonald's to scrap plastic straws in UK, Ireland

McDonald’s announced that it is scrapping plastic straws for paper ones in its restaurants in the United Kingdom and Ireland beginning in September, the BBC reported Friday.
The fast-food giant uses 1.8 million straws a day in the United Kingdom, the BBC reported.
"Reflecting the broader public debate, our customers told us they wanted to see a move on straws," McDonald’s said in a statement.
McDonald’s is also seeking an alternative to plastic straws in the United States, The Associated Press reported.
McDonald’s has more than 1,300 restaurants in the UK and Ireland and more than 14,000 in the United States.
