'Mean mug' shooting: Man accused of killing friend over dirty look indicted

A Tennessee man has been indicted on first-degree murder charges after police say he shot and killed a man because he "mean mugged" him.
Memphis police told WHBQ that the incident happened in the Parkway Village during October 2017.
Tarance Coleman II, 28, told police that he drove to work in the 3700 block of Knight Arnold with his father and co-worker Marcus Nelson, authorities said.
When they arrived to work, Nelson "mean mugged" Coleman, prompting him to pull a handgun beneath the driver's side and shoot Nelson, according to Memphis police.
Nelson reportedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.
On Monday, Coleman was indicted on first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of his friend, according to the district attorney.
