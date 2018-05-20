  • Meghan Markle's rescue dog, Guy the beagle, goes from shelter pup to royal pet

    LONDON - A new member of the royal family is making headlines – and no, we're not talking about Meghan Markle.

    According to the Guardian, a beagle named Guy was in a Kentucky kill shelter until Ontario-based A Dog's Dream Rescue saved him and offered him for adoption at a 2015 event in Canada. That's where he met his new owner, Markle, who went on to marry Britain's Prince Harry on Saturday.

    A royal spokesman told the Guardian in November that Guy had moved to England with Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex.

    WLKY reported Saturday that Guy has even been seen riding in the car with Queen Elizabeth II.

    “It’s just beyond my wildest imagination,” A Dog's Dream Rescue founder Dolores Doherty told the Guardian. “How is that for a rags-to-riches story from a good old Kentucky beagle?”

