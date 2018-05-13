'Melania' rises in popularity as name for baby girls

Could Melania someday join the likes of Emma and Olivia as one of the top 10 baby names for girls in the U.S.?
According to the Social Security Administration, Melania saw a dramatic increase in popularity last year, rising from the 1,650th most popular girls' name in 2016 to 930th in 2017. The 720-spot rise in rank was the fifth-largest increase among girls' names last year, falling behind Ensley, Oaklynn, Dream and Oaklyn.
The Associated Press said the surge is "likely influenced by first lady Melania Trump."
The top 10 baby girls' names in 2017 were Emma, Olivia, Ava, Isabella, Sophia, Mia, Charlotte, Amelia, Evelyn and Abigail, the SSA reported. Meanwhile, Liam topped the list for baby boys, followed by Noah, William, James, Logan, Benjamin, Mason, Elijah, Oliver and Jacob.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}