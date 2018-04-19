  • Michigan mother puts children in suitcase, leaves them at curb with garbage

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    FLINT, Mich. - A Michigan woman put some of her children in a suitcase and placed them next to the garbage at the road, then fled before Child Protective Services personnel arrived, WEYI reported.

    The incident took place in Flint shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Flint Police said.

    Police came to the residence to assist CPS officials, who were coming to take custody of the children. It was not clear whether four or five children were involved, but the youngest was 11 months old, WEYI reported.

    Police said the woman stuffed at least one child on a suitcase and brought the luggage to the curb. She ran away from the scene, but police caught her, WEYI reported. She was taken to a hospital, as were all of the children.

     

