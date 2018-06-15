0 Millennials moving to Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Washington, study says

A report from financial technology company SmartAsset lists Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Washington among the top 10 states where millennials are moving.

To find which cities had the highest net gain of millennials, SmartAsset ranked cities and states by the highest difference between the number of people ages 20 to 34 moving in and out.

On Tuesday, the company released its top 10 list of states and top 25 list of cities.

Washington was the No. 1 state on the list, as it gained nearly 40,000 more millennials than it lost. The No. 1 city is also in Washington -- Seattle -- which gained a net number of 7,300 millennials.

Georgia made the top 10 at No. 5 with a net migration of more than 17,000 millennials. No Georgia cities made the top 25 list based on net migration numbers.

North Carolina was the No. 7 state on the list with a net gain of nearly 10,000 millennials. Two North Carolina cities made the top 25 list. Charlotte came in at No. 11 with a net gain of nearly 5,000 millennials, and Durham came in at No. 21 with a net gain of a little over 3,5000 millennials.

Florida came in at No. 9 with a net gain of just over 7,100 millennials. Jacksonville was the only Florida city on the list with a net gain of a little more than 6,300 millennials.

Ohio did not make the SmartAsset's list of top 10 states, but did have two cities on the top 25 -- Cincinnati at No. 13 with a net gain of 4,420 millennials, and Columbus at No. 24 with a net gain of 3,335 millennials.

According to the report, SmartAsset gathered its findings from 2016 Census Bureau migration data for 217 cities, all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Top 10 states and net migration:

1. Washington - 39,590

2. Texas - 33,650

3. Colorado - 26,547

4. Virginia - 18,338

5. Georgia - 17,621

6. Oregon - 11,989

7. North Carolina - 9,647

8. Nevada -8,820

9. Florida - 7,195

10. Arizona - 7,077

Top 10 cities and net migration:

1. Seattle - 7,302

2. Columbia, South Carolina - 6,937

3. Sacramento, California - 6,680

4. Minneapolis - 6,529

5. Jacksonville, Florida - 6,354

6. Newport News, Virginia - 5,667

7. San Jose, California - 5,496

8. Denver - 5,106

9. Norfolk, Virginia - 4,997

10. Virginia Beach, Virginia - 4,984

To learn more about SmartAsset's study of where millennials are moving, and to see the full top 25 list of cities, go to SmartAsset.com.

