  • Miniature horse gets police escort in Florida

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    CLEWISTON, Fla. -

    A miniature horse running alongside highway traffic Tuesday got a big response from police, who gave the pony an escort home.

    >> Read more trending news

    After officers were able to catch up and corral the tiny steed, an officer wrangled and walked it back to its pasture, luring it with carrots along the way. 

    “After a short foot pursuit and officers realizing they need to step their cardio game up, we successfully took the pony into custody,” a Clewiston spokesperson wrote with a video. “Needless to say our cuffs didn’t work. Pony was processed for Fleeing to Elude an officer.”

    At the end of the video, other horses are seen galloping out to greet the missing member of their herd.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Miniature horse gets police escort in Florida

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sheriff: Killer of Florida deputies had 2 rifles, handgun

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mailman delivers dance moves as he drops off mail

  • Headline Goes Here

    First trailer for estate-approved Whitney Houston documentary released

  • Headline Goes Here

    4-year-old boy swept out to sea while walking with mother on Outer Banks beach