  • Missing brothers: Pittsburgh police searching for 2 boys who disappeared Friday

    By: WPXI.com

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are seeking assistance in finding two brothers

    >> Watch the news report here

    Police said Amier Windsor, 12, and Robert Windsor Jr., 11, went missing about 5 p.m. Friday.

    >> Read more trending news 

    According to a news release, the two brothers are known to frequent the Brookline area. 

    Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call police at 412-323-7800

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Missing brothers: Pittsburgh police searching for 2 boys who disappeared Friday

  • Headline Goes Here

    WATCH: Oakland A's Sean Manaea pitches no-hitter against Red Sox

  • Headline Goes Here

    Regular exercise can prevent older adults from falling, study says

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man intentionally ran mother, 80, off road, deputies say

  • Headline Goes Here

    American Airlines plane with hydraulic fluid leak safely lands at…