Mississippi College students sleep outside to raise awareness about homeless

Some college students from Mississippi wanted to raise awareness about homeless people, so they spent a recent night outside, sleeping in cardboard boxes, WAPT reported.
“People don’t realize how many homeless people there are and exactly what they go through on a daily basis,” Mississippi College student Jessica Flemmings said. “It’s important for us to bring awareness to that, to hopefully eliminate the number of homeless.”
The students’ goal was to spend 24 hours camping outdoors. It was done as a way to observe March as Social Work Awareness Month, WAPT reported.
“We have not been able to eat unless food has been donated to us, which we have had success with, so we have not gone hungry, but it has been very cold,” Mississippi College student Paige Alcala said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}