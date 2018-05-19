  • Royal Wedding: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry wed (live updates)

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Actress Meghan Markle and Britain’s Prince Harry are getting married Saturday in a highly anticipated, star-studded ceremony in St. George’s Chapel at England’s Windsor Castle. 

    The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. EDT.

    Follow along with highlights from Saturday’s event:

    Update 6:23 a.m. EDT: Markle has left her hotel for St. George’s Chapel.

    ﻿Update 5:45 a.m. EDT: Famous guests who have already arrived for Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding include actor George Clooney and his wife, attorney Amal Clooney, singer James Blunt, Oprah Winfrey, actor Idris Elba and the Beckham family.

    The stars are among celebrities, royalty, athletes and family friends in the 600-strong congregation invited to St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

    Kensington Palace officials announced Saturday morning that Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding rings were made by Cleave and Company. Markle’s is made of Welsh gold while the prince’s will be made of a platinum band with a textured finish.

    ﻿Original report: Queen Elizabeth II conferred the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the morning of the royal wedding.

    Harry will hold several titles: His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel. Markle will be known as Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.

