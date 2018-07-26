Mom gives birth at Six Flags, earning her and baby boy lifetime passes

Six Flags Over Georgia and Hurricane Harbor are full of thrills.
None are as thrilling as giving birth there.
A woman had her son, Mathew, at Hurricane Harbor on Monday, said Gene Petriello, a Six Flags spokesman.
To congratulate them, Petriello said the Austell theme park has given her and Mathew lifetime Diamond Elite Memberships.
The Diamond Elite is the most expensive pass and is good for unlimited admission to any Six Flags location. The pass comes with perks such as 50 percent off food and merchandise and preferred parking.
The woman was at the park with her daughter when she went to the first aid area and said she thought she was in labor.
Park medics called 911, but she gave birth before the ambulance got there.
Petriello said this is second baby born at the park in its 51 years.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}