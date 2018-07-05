Mom sold child, tried to sell 2 others, faces charges, police say

NUECES COUNTY, Texas - A Texas mother is facing charges after police said she sold one of her children and was trying to sell two more.
Police say Esmeralda Garza sold her 7-year-old son to two men, KRIS reported.
The boy was found when police conducted a drug raid in Corpus Christi, Texas, KIII reported.
“They had asked his name, asked him who was his parents. He says, ‘None of these people are my parents,’” Tony Guerrero, the boy’s uncle, told KRIS.
The DPS investigation revealed that Garza was also attempting to sell two little girls. https://t.co/S4gOF1YqHn— KRIS 6 News (@KRIS6News) July 5, 2018
During the investigation, police discovered that Garza was trying to sell a 2-year-old girl and a 3-year-old girl, KRIS reported.
Garza was arrested, charged with sale or purchase of a child, a third-degree felony, KRIS reported.
Police told the television station that the investigation continues and more charges could be filed.
