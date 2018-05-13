  • Mother charged with murder in death of 2-year-old son

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Tennessee mother has been accused of killing her toddler son.

    According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to an ambulance call at 3439 Southern, where a 2-year-old boy was unresponsive, at 11:50 a.m. Thursday. 

    Two-year-old Jaylen Dodson was transported to Baptist Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

    The death was ruled a homicide due to multiple blunt force trauma injuries, according to police. The child's mother, Davida Wooden, 25, was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect and first-degree murder.

