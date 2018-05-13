  • Mother killed, son injured in dispute with tenant, police say

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    SAN ANTONIO - A mother was fatally shot and her son was injured in a dispute with a tenant Saturday afternoon, police said. 

    The woman, who owns the rental unit, and her son went to get three months’ back rent from the tenant around 3 p.m. when an argument escalated into a physical altercation, according to KABB

    The tenant fired several shots at the woman and her son. Jennifer Alvarado, 43, was taken to a hospital, where she died. Joe Alvarado, 19, is in critical condition, according to KABB

    The tenant was taken to a hospital with head injuries sustained from a metal bar, according to KSAT.

