0 Mother of Florida woman killed in crash: ‘I couldn't save you, Momma's sorry'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The mother of a Jacksonville, Florida, woman killed in a crash in Gilchrist County says her daughter was a loving person who possessed “a beautiful soul.”

"It's hell. I am in hell," Elly Littlejohn said.

Alysia Littlejohn, 20, was one of four young people from Jacksonville who died Saturday at an intersection 90 miles from Jacksonville.

Isabella Garcia, 19, Cameron Bell, 18, Hayden Raulerson, 21, and Littlejohn, 20, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to FHP. A roadside memorial has been erected near the accident scene (see photos).

A fifth passenger, Blake Delapaz, 20, remains hospitalized in critical condition. The group had been traveling in a 2006 silver Chevy Impala.

Littlejohn’s mother Elly said she texted her daughter about three hours after the crash.

“I texted her and I said, ‘Hey, where’s my baby at? I miss you. Come see momma.’ And she didn’t text back and I didn’t think anything of it,” Littlejohn said. “I did not know my baby had already left me.

“I’m sorry I couldn’t be with you, I couldn’t save you. Momma’s sorry.”

Alysia Littlejohn was a graduate of Mandarin High School. She was a cheerleader.

“She was beautiful. Megan Fox ain’t got nothing on my baby,” Elly Littlejohn said. “She loved everybody.

She loved every animal, she loved every insect, every reptile, she loved, she just loved, all she did was love. She was the most beautiful soul, person, outside and inside even more so. She was an angel.”

Littlejohn is the second parent of an accident victim to speak to Action News Jax this week. On Monday, the father of Isabella Garcia was interviewed and said, “For anyone driving, buckle up.”

None of the five people in the car were wearing seat belts.

“I want other parents to know that you have got to always tell your children that you love them,” Littlejohn said.

The funeral service for Alysia is June 16 at Christ's Church at 12 p.m. Visitation is scheduled for June 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hardage Giddens Funeral Home.

