Mother taken into custody after baby found dead in South Carolina field

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. - A baby at the center of an Amber Alert Tuesday afternoon was found dead in a field in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, and the child’s mother was arrested, according to authorities.
The child, identified as 11-month-old Harlee Lewis, was reported missing by her mother around 2 p.m, according to South Carolina authorities.
Breaking- sources tell @GSuskinWSOC9 the child has been found dead @wsoctv https://t.co/5oGsAjoBQF— Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) May 29, 2018
Deputies said the woman told them she walked out to check her mailbox on Jackson Road East in northeast Chesterfield when a tan and gold colored SUV stopped in the middle of the road and a white male wearing a black coat, toboggan, and one black glove got out of the vehicle. She said he punched her multiple times in the head before grabbing the baby and speeding away in the SUV.
Breaking. Awful story. Missing child found dead in Chesterfield County. Jackson Road.— Greg Suskin (@GSuskinWSOC9) May 29, 2018
Deputies responding to the scene searched the area and found the body of the infant hidden inside a diaper box about 1,000 yards from the home.
The woman told investigators she had never seen the man before.
